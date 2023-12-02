'More work than we can handle': High demand keeps Southland butchers busy

Craig Hamilton of The Grocer, at the shop in Woodlands.

Butchery and home-kill business owners in Southland are struggling to find enough butchers to keep up with demand.

“There’s a lot of work out there, but there are no butchers around,” Riversdale Meats owner Daniel Butler said.

He said the shortage was being caused by butchers retiring and not enough young people taking up the trade, in addition to difficulties with getting young people to move to rural areas.

“I think that we [the industry] haven't invested in apprentice butchers for quite some time.”

Butchery apprenticeships had “really taken off” over the past few years, he said.

“But there’s not enough that have been in the game with enough experience to buy their own butcher shop and take over butcher shops.

“There's so much work that it’s not funny.”

The part-time butchers working for his Riversdale business were in their 60s and 70s and had been pulled out of retirement.

“We've got more work than we can handle. The next year is going to be quite tough,” he said.

According to Butler, home-kill processing was also getting more popular, contributing to the demand for butchers.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Daniel Butler at his Riversdale Meats business in 2019.

Craig Hamilton is a co-owner of The Grocer, a combined butchery, home-kill processing service and bakery with three stores in Southland. He said that for his business and the industry generally, staffing had become a little easier in the past few months.

The business had a good response to job advertisements, he said, but the need for apprentice butchers was still there.

Hamilton said the reason his business was doing well was that it had more than one income stream – the meat, baked goods, and barista-made coffee.

“We're busy all day long in the morning from 6am [when] people come in for coffees … till dark.” In contrast, a standalone butchery “might not get a customer till 10 in the morning”, he said.

The Grocer, which has stores at Woodlands, Invercargill and Lorneville, was the result of an amalgamation in 2021 of three butcheries – Woodlands, Big Reds and Isla Bank.

Nathan Kean, the owner of Uppercuts Butchery in Winton, said his business had grown in the past five years. Its number of staff had doubled from five to 10 people, with three apprentices at the moment.

“A lot of young fellas don’t find the trade that attractive … I think the biggest problem is, in schools and [other places], it’s not advertised as being a great trade,” he said.

“But at the end of the day, it’s one of those trades that everyone’s always going to need.”

Sector snapshot

The Hanga-Aro-Rau Workforce Development Council, which represents the manufacturing, engineering and logistics industries, said the meat manufacturing workforce had grown 6.6% nationwide from 2017 to 2022 and was forecast for further growth of 6.95% from 2023 to 2028.

In Southland, 64 people were employed in meat retailing at the end of last year, figures from the industry group showed. This trend had been “flat with a slight uptick in 2021 and 2022”.

The number of meat manufacturing businesses in the region was stable at 24.

Nationwide, meat retailing apprentice enrolments had remained at about 100 a year since 2016, the industry group’s data showed.

Meat manufacturing apprentice enrolments were flat at 100 a year from 2013 to 2020. Apprentice numbers then went up in 2021 and 2022, most likely as a result of the Labour Government’s Apprenticeship Boost programme.

The number of apprentices completing the level three New Zealand Certificate in Meat and Meat Product Manufacturing remained high at 756 and 611 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, according to the industry group.

A dwindling number of urban and suburban butcher stores nationwide has been attributed to staff shortages and the convenience of buying meat at the supermarket, among other challenges.