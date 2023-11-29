Southland pupils breeze through obstacles

Max Lindsay, 11, tackles a seesaw at the Mitre 10 Mega Invercargill Tough Kid event at Rugby Park.

Bumps and scrapes are part of the itinerary for nearly 1700 children toughing out an obstacle course at Invercargill’s Rugby Park on Wednesday.

The Mitre 10 Tough Kid 2023 event attracted pupils from 40 schools throughout Southland, racing through several obstacles on the purpose-built 1.5km obstacle course, including maimai, a climbing wall, a giant water slide and a new seesaw challenge.

The annual event brought together children and their families, with their teachers and teacher aides.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff School children run through the tyre obstacle course at the event on Wednesday.

Active Southland chief executive officer Vanessa Hughey-Pol said the event was all about celebrating the importance of being active and enjoying each other’s company.

She praised the children for braving the windy and rainy weather and making it through the challenges as Invercargill had New Zealand’s typical “four seasons in a day” weather on Wednesday.

Hughey-Pol said that the organisers had also held a Tough Kid event for specialist schools, and a low-sensory event with low volume music on Tuesday.

She said that the kids’ participation numbers had remained more or less the same over the past years.