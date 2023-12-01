Colour and coffee at new Otto’s Corner Store

Husband and wife duo Milly and Cameron O’Donnell are opening a new store called Otto's Corner Store in Invercargill Central mall.

The smell of coffee wafting in the air and “beautifully designed products” is what Otto’s Corner Store promises.

The newest entrant in Esk St’s Invercargill Central mall, the homewares store and coffee bar promises to bring products from brands not available elsewhere in Invercargill, store owner Cameron O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell and his wife Milly started the store to bring Australian, European and local Kiwi brands together under one roof. This would include products from companies such as Sage and Clare, Society of Wanderers, Bonnie and Neil, amongst others.

“We've also got giftware, with Christmas presents especially for the ladies in people's lives. Anyone can come in here and find something that they love. Lots of bright and colourful things,” he said.

He also owned another business – Jump n Fun Trampoline World and Laser Tag – in the city. The idea for the store came about after he and his wife decided to go into business together.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Otto's Corner Store will also have gift items for Christmas.

“This is something Milly has always wanted to do, she’s got a background in graphic design. So she always likes things designed well. We wanted to be able to have a store where we’ve got beautifully designed products,” he said.

Even though new, the store’s coffee bar would not be inflexible, depending on customer feedback.

O’Donnell said that they would change things around to suit customers.

They got coffee roasted for them and would also start retailing coffee beans and premium coffee products, he said.