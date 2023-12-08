Invercargill renters on best behaviour amid strong housing demand, property manager says

Rent South owner and property manager Leeann Tautari says Healthy Homes standards are working for landlords as well as tenants.

A low stock of rental properties and high demand for housing is compelling Invercargill renters to be desirable tenants, a property manager says.

Rent South owner and property manager Leeann Tautari, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years, said tenants in the current market had no room to misbehave while renting a home.

“If they do, where do they go?” she asked.

For the most part, tenants’ priorities were about having a roof over their heads and taking care of their home, she said.

The most common tenant problems faced by property managers in the area included rent arrears, antisocial behaviour such as loud noise and parties, and small breaches of tenancy agreements, she said.

Tautari believed New Zealand’s rental landscape had changed for the better as a result of the Healthy Homes standards, which became law in 2019.

The standards set minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture, drainage and draught-stopping in rental properties.

“That’s improved the housing stock and people’s perception – they’ve got a better house, because it’s all Healthy Homes compliant, so that helps tenants,” she said.

STUFF Good ventilation is an essential component of a healthy and sustainable home.

The city was housing recent arrivals including “lots of families arriving from South Africa” and refugees coming via Auckland, she said.

“It then becomes harder for those not-so-good tenants to be able to get properties because there is a lot of gap in the market, and there is a high demand.

“We know we’ve got a property shortage. That determines people’s mindset, because there are many people who come into the region, and not enough options and housing.

“Misbehave and you’re out, to some degree.”

Invercargill had also some recent “accidental landlords”, which brought more well-maintained houses to the rental market, Tautari said.

An accidental landlord was someone who had inherited a house, or their living situation had changed, or they had to move overseas or in with a partner, who then decided to rent out their property.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Karwin Davidson's home isn't healthy, despite over six years of fighting his landlord to make it better.

Tautari credited landlords’ approach when it came to insulation, smoke alarm compliance, and the Healthy Homes standards.

She said communication between landlords and tenants was key. “The moment you have a breakdown is the moment you've got troubles.”

She also welcomed some of the new National-led coalition government’s proposed changes for renters and landlords.

For example, the plan to introduce pet bonds would boost the confidence of property owners, some of whom had been stung by dealing with damage from tenants’ pets, she said.

She encouraged prospective tenants to show up at viewings on time, to dress well, and to give the property manager or owner relevant details about themselves.