High interest rates cause boat sales to sink in Southland

What boomed as an industry during the Covid lockdown is beginning to feel the effects of rising interest rates and the cost of living.

Boat sales soared in New Zealand as Kiwis emerged from lockdown in 2020, with demand and prices continuing to climb into summer 2021.

However, the upcoming summer looks bleak for Southland boat suppliers, who say that the demand for new boats has cooled significantly after a few “crazy” years.

Steve Gooding Marine owner Steve Gooding hopes that the sales of boats will pick up in the new year. His company supplies new and used boats, offers them on rent and also services them.

“We can’t keep up work wise”, Gooding said, referring to the service and repair of boats, but said that boat sales had dropped.

The market was not as good as it had been, he said. “People are waiting for things to happen – first the Government [formation], the interest rates to drop and farmers are looking for yield prices”.

He said that the past few years had been “frantic”.

The general market for boats had eased off, Gooding said, but they were maintaining a strong demand for repairs, which was keeping them extremely busy.

Gooding said that he believed demand for boats will come back in the next year.

Another supplier who sold new and used boats said that they didn’t expect a high demand for boats this summer.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the Southland-based business owner said that during the past six months, there was a significant drop in new boat sales, but the second-hand boat sales were doing quite well.

A new boat could cost anywhere from $60,000 to $130,000, while a used boat retailed between $30,000 to $50,000, he said.

They attributed the slack in the boating industry to rising bank interest rates and the cost of living, and said that the market was flooded with unsold boats after the Covid years.

“We’re sitting on inventory,” he said.