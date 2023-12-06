Invercargill student excited for Japanese sister city experience

Invercargill student Dylan Lee will head to Kumagaya, Japan under the Working Holiday Programme 2024.

Invercargill student Dylan Lee is thankful for the opportunity to go to Japan as part of an Invercargill sister city exchange.

The 20-year-old has been selected for the Kumagaya Friendship Association’s Working Holiday Programme 2024, where he will work at the Heritage Resort in Kumagaya, Invercargill’s sister city.

“It's very special,” he said. Lee was born in Japan, but was not a Japanese citizen, and this would be his first trip back to Japan since leaving at the age of 4 months.

He said he was looking forward to meeting the friends he made there during online debate competitions.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Invercargill-Kumagaya Sister City friendship, the Kumagaya Friendship Association (KFA) had announced the Working Holiday Programme 2024 in July.

Under the programme, an Invercargill business would employ a young Japanese student from Kumagaya, while an Invercargillite would work and holiday in Kumagaya.

“They wanted to do a special event or start up some more interaction between the two cities because it was quiet during Covid,” Lee said.

“I thought that [the exchange] sounded like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work in a foreign country for an extended amount of time and be able to travel.”

Lee, who was required to get a visa for the trip, would man the front desk of the resort and interact with Japanese and international travellers.

BROOK SABIN From ancient samurai villages, to chaotic and colourful robot shows, uncover the real Japan (video published December 2017).

Apart from the food, he was looking forward to being in a different country, and experiencing and appreciating the culture.

“Finding out the differences between Japan [and New Zealand] will be quite eye-opening and an enriching experience. I'm looking forward to that,” he said.

Lee would leave for Japan before Christmas and start working towards the end of January or early February, he said.

KFA chairman Neil Boniface said that they had a couple of prospective employers in Invercargill to host, and that the association was waiting for their Japanese cohorts to finalise the candidate from Kumagaya.