Possum suspected of sparking powerlines that caused tree fire in Branxholme, Southland

Firefighters put out the blaze before it could spread to other vegetation. (File photo)

Sparking powerlines, believed to have been caused by a possum, started a tree fire in Branxholme on Tuesday night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of the 3m x 3m blaze just before 8pm, a spokesperson said.

A crew and tanker from Wallacetown were sent to the scene, where they worked to contain the fire and make sure it didn’t spread to further vegetation.

Crews extinguished the blaze and waited for the power company to arrive at the scene.

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it looked like a possum had caused the powerlines to spark.