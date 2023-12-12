Deep Cove hostel to reopen after safety measures put in place

Deep Cove camp was closed due to the risks posed by a landslide in June.

Deep Cove hostel will be reopened for overnight guests after five months of closing.

The camp closed after geotechnical findings indicated that a risk of heavy rain could trigger more landslides and debris, after a landslide in June, and into the path of the accommodation facilities.

Department of Conservation Te Anau operations manager John Lucas said that the camp was able to reopen with the right measures in place.

“In this instance, the highest risk is during periods of heavy or extreme rainfall. What that means is the Trust will have safety plans in place to restrict activities in and around the hostel when there’s a MetService red rainfall warning in place,” Lucas said.

Deep Cove Trust will work with schools around bookings for the new year and communicate the new safety plans with all.

The department had been working with the trust to better understand the risk and able to reopen the hostel building.

Trust chairman Mike MacManus said “for many Otago and Southland people, Deep Cove Camp has rated as their most memorable camp and has been a rite of passage for over 50 years, and it was with great sadness that we announced the temporary closure of the facilities back in August.

“However, with the information on hand, we couldn’t offer with certainty that the facilities weren’t going to be significantly affected by another event. Now with new in-depth information to hand we can plan ways to safely host people here once more.”

The Deep Cove hostel managers’ accommodation, Wilmot Lodge and Tree House will remain closed for further work.

Heavy rainfall on June 1 triggered a landslide with a “large debris flow” that washed out a section of Wilmott Pass Rd, damaged buildings, and blocked a significant concrete culvert, the Department reported at the time.