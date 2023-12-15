764 dead, 1 survivor: Bluff service to mark NZ's worst naval tragedy

Detail from a painting of the HMS Neptune by a Royal Navy official artist, Colin Wynn.

Bluff will mark the solemn anniversary of New Zealand’s worst naval tragedy this week, 82​ years since 150 New Zealanders died in the sinking of a British warship during World War II.

The Royal Navy cruiser HMS Neptune sank off the coast of Libya after striking an uncharted deep-water enemy minefield on December 19, 1941, leaving one survivor and many dead.

In all, 764 men lost their lives.

On Sunday, Rear Admiral David Proctor, the chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, will visit the Bluff Maritime Museum for a commemorative service.

Bluff RSA support adviser Peter Robertson said Bluff had a “strong navy connection” as New Zealand’s southernmost seaport.

“More than 50 service people have come out of the town, and many worked in the navy as young seafaring people.”

Bluff, with its rich maritime traditions, was also chosen for the event because of its strong relationships with naval vessels that use the port as a refuelling base before heading further south, he said.

Supplied The HMS Neptune cruiser. (File photo)

Proctor said he was very proud to be coming to Bluff to pay tribute to the ship’s company, particularly the 150 sailors from New Zealand, who went down with the ship.

“Those sailors came from Bluff. They came from throughout Aotearoa – from Southland through to Northland – to serve their nation.

“I am here to remember those brave men who fought and died on HMS Neptune, and in other theatres of war, so we could live the lives we now lead.”

The Neptune had struck a minefield in the early hours of the morning, triggering a mine and exploding two more as it reversed to get clear.

The destroyer HMS Kandahar also hit a mine, leading the Neptune’s Captain Rory O’Conor to flash a “keep away” warning to other ships.

After striking another mine, the Neptune sank within minutes, leaving only one crew member alive – Petty Officer Norman Walton of the United Kingdom, who was picked up by an Italian boat and taken as a prisoner of war.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Bluff Maritime Museum will host an event on Sunday to remember those who died in the sinking of the HMS Neptune on December 19, 1941. Pictured is museum curator Trish Birch.

Sunday’s service will include a reading, prayers, and flags as well as the presentation of a medal from the RSA to a Bluff veteran.

Southland’s regional naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Nigel Finnerty, will present the medal.

Finnerty, originally from Bluff, spent 20 years in the navy and has previously been Invercargill Airport’s general manager and then its chief executive.

Robertson said he was hoping for a good turnout. The event begins at 11.45am and will last for about 30 minutes, depending on the weather.

Those wanting to attend need to RSVP with Nigel Finnerty.