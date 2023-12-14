Historic 160-year-old former hospital in Invercargill for sale

The heritage building’s architect was Scottish-born Frederick William Burwell, who designed the two and three-storey buildings in the Renaissance style.

One of the oldest hospital buildings in New Zealand, where many Southlanders have been born, is up for sale.

At 160 years old, it has stood the test of time, evolving as medicine developed, from a basic surgery to a full-fledged maternity hospital and blood bank.

It's one of three buildings on a property at 194 Dee St, beside McDonald's in Invercargill, listed for sale by tender by Colliers New Zealand.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The corner site has a cottage which was once the base for the Southland Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

Completed in 1863, the hospital building has Historic Places Category 1 status, giving it significant national heritage importance.

The 2465m² property has three separate buildings – the central block, the south wing, and Porters Lodge, as well as fences and gates associated with the hospital.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Otago Southland area manager Sarah Gallagher said the property’s buildings were socially, historically, aesthetically and architecturally significant.

The property also had a covenant on it, which protected and maintained it in the future, regardless of ownership, and could be negotiated, she said.

Now owned by the Crown, it was previously owned by the Crown Health Financing Agency and the former Southern District Health Board under its various iterations.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Crown property acting head Matt Bradley said the Ministry of Health had declared the property as surplus and, “as the government agency responsible for managing and disposing of Crown-owned land that is no longer needed, we are managing the disposal process”.

Bradley declined to comment on the property’s valuation, saying the information was commercially sensitive.

The listing said the Crown was seeking offers of at least $150,000 plus GST and would be sold on an “as is where is” basis.

The hospital building’s architect was Scottish-born Frederick William Burwell (1846-1915), who designed the two and three-storey buildings in the Renaissance style.

The construction of the hospital started in 1862, with the north wing completed in 1863, and various additions, repairs and modifications taking place over the years until the year 2000.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Colliers New Zealand is managing the sale of the former hospital property.

Burwell was credited with designing nearly all the buildings on Dee St.

Gallagher said that it was important to maintain the links to the past through such buildings.

She encouraged the adaptive use of heritage buildings, which meant changing their purpose so the building could be retained and used.

Instead of demolishing them and sending the embodied carbon into landfill, she suggested creating usable space for the community.

“[It is] very important that we maintain those heritage values, because that's what identifies us. It is people,” she said.

Invercargill was the only city in New Zealand which retained its hospital buildings from all eras of its history, through the properties at Dee and Kew streets, according to Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

The tender for the property sale would close on January 31, 2024 at 3pm.