Xmas in the Park bringing families and food together

Xmas in the Park event organiser Blair Savory is gearing up for the event in Queens Park this Sunday.

If your idea of fun is a bouncy castle for the kids, a variety of food, music and fun, then head to Xmas in the Park at Queens Park on Sunday.

Event organiser Blair Savory said this year’s event was going to be “amped up” after a couple of low-key years because of Covid.

“Christmas is all about family and eating. That’s what we’re trying to achieve with Xmas in the Park,” Savory said.

The fourth annual event will follow the same format as the previous years’ with local artists performing and XO Church providing entertainment for children.

Artists and acts including Suzanne Prentice, Rhythmonyx, Jackie Bristow, Lachie Hayes, Bluff Drama Club, Darcy Kerr, Ascot Park Hotel Brass Band, The Ensemble and Friends and Saints All Male Choir will be performing.

There will be face painting, games and drifters for kids, as well as bouncy castles. The Still Mums charity will also have craft stalls at the event.

“We’re praying for a good day,” Savory said.

There will be 18 different food vendors to give it a “real festive vibe”, he said.

The event will take place at the park rotunda from 12pm to 7pm.

Savory said they were expecting 2000 people, about 500 more than the 1500 who attended last year.