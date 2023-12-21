Stewart Island Lodge and four neighbouring properties up for sale

The five Stewart Island properties put up for sale by Real NZ are worth more than $3.2 million according to the information memorandum provided by listing agent, Colliers NZ.

It's rare, it's in a bundle, and it's on Stewart Island.

It may be just the thing that property investors were looking for in the new year.

The Stewart Island Lodge, along with four neighbouring properties worth millions of dollars, have been listed for sale.

Offered in combination as a 5-property bundle or as individual units, the properties, owned by Real NZ, have an asking price of $3.2 million collectively.

Colliers director and commercial broker Mark Simpson said the properties were surplus to Real NZ’s requirements.

One of the houses was occupied by the owner’s staff, Simpson said.

The properties are adjacent to one another, with some overlooking Halfmoon Bay.

The lodge at 14 Nichol Rd has six king or twin bedrooms with ensuites, and an asking price of more than $1.55 million.

The other properties at 2 Nichol Rd and 7 Excelsior Road have a weatherboard villa and an old dwelling respectively, on elevated sites, 22 Nichol Rd is a land parcel, and the property at 6 Nichol Rd has a 3-bedroom dwelling.

The properties have a total land area of 19,516 m², including a floor area of 438 m².

Real NZ interim chief executive officer Paul Norris said of the lodge: “It's a fantastic lodge, a great opportunity in the right hands for the right person. For our business, it didn't quite align with how we want to take the company forward.”

The tourism company wanted to narrow its business focus.

Real NZ was looking to double down on its core businesses in Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound, Te Anau and Queenstown, Norris said.

He said that when the company did a strategic review in mid-2022, the objective was to “align our business to key areas that we operate in and our values as a business in the context of conservation”.

The sale of the lodge was a part of the notification Real NZ had undertaken while selling the International Antarctic Centre in Christchurch, and the Queenstown water taxis and jet boats in mid-2022.

“By handing over to new owners, some of these other activities that we've been involved in, just gives us more time to be focused on the areas that we want to improve our business going forward,” he said.

Real NZ will use the money from the sale for strategic purposes..

The properties have been listed in a deadline sale which allows prospective buyers to submit confidential offers until a fixed date unless sold prior.

The lodge is being sold as a freehold going concern, which allows the new owner to own the land, the building and the business.

The deadline sale for the properties closes on February 22, 2024 at 4pm.