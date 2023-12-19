Good music, food and fun is promised at Invercargill's New Year's Eve Party

JAMM Events and Entertainment is partnering with Great South and ICC to bring a New Year’s Eve Party to Invercargill. (File photo)

Invercargill is finally getting a New Year's Eve party, and organisers at JAMM Events and Entertainment hope it’ll be an unforgettable night.

Don St, Invercargill, is the place to be on December 31, JAMM event manager Melwin Mathew said.

The events and entertainment company, with support from the Invercargill City Council and Great South had a big evening set out for people of all ages.

With entertainment by El Scratcho Band and beats from DJ Quine and Dom, as well as performance from the Invercargill Filipino Dance Group and plenty of food vendors, the New Year’s Eve Party promised good food, music and fun activities.

Mathew said it was important residents had a New Year’s event available for them.

“It’s not just for any particular age group ... It’s all ages. So we have live music, we have kids entertainment, we have the food stalls, we have a licenced bar on site.”

The goal was to make everyone feel welcome. However, it was not a BYO venue.

JAMM first approached Great South in October to collaborate on a street party for Diwali, but there was not enough time to organise it.

Great South then reached out to JAMM again to see if they would be keen to organise a New Year’s party, Mathew said.

He believed it had been more than 15 years since Invercargill last hosted such a New Year’s event.

With only 12 days of the year left to go, preparations for the event were well underway and everyone was confident it would be a “successful” night, he said.

NIWA El Niño is being cited as a weather phenomenon that could lead to our hottest ever summer in NZ. But what is it?

Hosting the party on Don St was the council’s idea, he said. It was hoped the area would become a centre for entertainment and food in Invercargill, and he was more than happy to support that vision, he said.

He hoped the event would fill a hole in Invercargill’s social calendar and said it was a long-term plan to make it an annual event.

Great South conference and events manager Karen Witham said the party was the “perfect” event for families planning to stay on a “Southland Summer Staycation”.

It was also an opportunity to “show off our refurbished CBD to visitors”, Witham said.