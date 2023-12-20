Frontline district council staff to be equipped with body cameras

Southland District Council staff will, when considered necessary, wear body cameras from next year. (File photo)

The Southland District Council has decided to equip staff on some occasions with body cameras after instances of abuse against them from the public have increased.

“The safety of our staff is our first priority when they are required to interact with members of the public,” chief executive Cameron McIntosh said.

“This initiative will help to reduce the risk of abuse and harm and provide impartial evidence of any incidents that arise.”

Two near-miss incidents occurred in the past 12 months when staff had to visit private properties, he said.

The council’s new group manager regulatory services, Adrian Humphries, said handling complaints and monitoring consents were likely occasions when the cameras would be necessary.

“I’ve used cameras with teams at Tasman and Ashburton (councils) and by making people more accountable, they are more amenable to a conversation. Most people are fine.

“The advantage for everyone is that if someone makes an accusation against an officer, you have a video.”

The cameras would be identifiable when being worn, and staff had to disclose that their camera was capturing video footage.

“It is only for accuracy and safety. We don’t hold onto the information for the sake of it,” Humphries said.

Council staff received training last week. The bodycams will come into use early in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Invercargill City Council first equipped its compliance officers with body cameras three years ago after 18 incidents of poor behaviour from members of the public towards staff were reported between July 2019 and July 2020.