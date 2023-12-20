Overturned truck closes SH6 near Invercargill

Traffic backs up at the scene of a truck crash on SH6 near Makarewa.

A truck has crashed and reportedly spilt diesel across State Highway 6 near Makarewa, just outside of Invercargill.

Police were alerted to the crash between Counsell Rd and Branxholme-Makarewa Rd at 11.50am on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said. Both lanes were blocked.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was taken to Southland Hospital by Hato Hone St John ambulance officers.

Reports suggested there was some diesel on the road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Ryan Dawson said three crews from Invercargill, Wallacetown and Kingswell were initially sent to the scene.

Crews helped police and ambulance staff with the clean-up and scene protection, Dawson said.

By 12.20pm only crews from Kingswell and Invercargill remained at the scene.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised the road was closed, and a detour was put in place. Motorists should expect “minor delays” when travelling through the area.

Southbound traffic was advised to turn right onto Breeze Rd, left onto Ryal Bush-Wallacetown Rd, left on Branxholme-Makarewa Rd and right onto SH6.

The detour was reserved for northbound traffic.

The road was opened just before 5pm.