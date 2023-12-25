Ikea-linked Ingka Group buys commercial forestry farm in Southland

Ingka Group is working towards preserving and increasing forest quality, a spokesperson says. (File photo)

Subsidiaries of Ingka Group, a Netherlands-based Ikea franchisee, have acquired 360 hectares of property in Southland for forestry operations.

The property was bought from two New Zealand companies, Westwood Timber Company Ltd and Westwood Timber Partnership, for $11.3 million.

The group has also received consent from the Overseas Investment Office to continue the existing forestry operation, including harvesting within the next three years and replantation.

An Ingka Group press office spokesperson said: “The remainder of the land contains native bush, scrub and roads and will not be used for any other purpose.

“Our goal is to continue operating the property as a commercial rotation forest.”

The spokesperson said the group’s investment arm, Ingka Investments, was in talks with a local forest research institute and working towards preserving and increasing forest quality.

Of the 360ha, 82% or 295.2ha is commercial rotational forest, with the remainder being native bush and infrastructure.

The Overseas Investment Office decision stated that the applicants were “two New Zealand incorporated companies who will acquire the land, and hold a forestry right over the land, respectively”.

“Consent was granted as the applicants met the investor test criterion and the special forestry test criteria,” it said.

Ingka Investments Forest Assets NZ Ltd and Ingka Investment Managements NZ Ltd bought the property through a “sensitive land – special forestry (one off)” pathway.

Last year, the two subsidiaries received government approval to buy 1118ha of land at Waimumu, near Gore. The property was a sheep and beef farm, and Ingka Group estimated at the time that about 87%, or 977ha, would be planted with pinus radiata.

In 2021, Ingka Group received approval to acquire 5500ha of farmland in the Catlins.