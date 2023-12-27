Music, nature and healing on the cards at the Revitalize Music Festival

Revitalize Music Festival organiser Tim Gow said the festival offered free camping to attendees staying for three nights of the event.

This year’s Revitalize Music Festival will focus on music and workshops, healing and grounding, and activities for kids, organiser Tim Gow says.

The family event also offers electric vehicle displays, singing and enterainment as well as landscaping and permaculture workshops, he said.

The festival runs from Tuesday to Thursday at the “magic Mangapiri Downs” organic stud farm in Blackmount.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Chris Fulton (left) seen with people enjoying the Revitalize Festival in January 2023. (File photo)

The Julian Temple Band will headline the festival, with acts including Dunedin-based blues musician King Leo, Southlander Sam Cullen and his band, new international band Helena and Le Feel, in addition to Left Or Right, which Gow described as a grunge reggae heavy rock band “so that’s an interesting one as well”.

Gow himself will be singing backup vocals for Todd’s Tribe, a Todd Rundgren tribute band, which will be sampling some of Rundgren’s songs.

“We’re a bit isolated in Blackmount, but it’s a scenic route and is well signposted, with a big poster [for the festival],” Gow said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jon Toogood, frontman for the rock band Shihad, performed at the Revitalize Festival in January 2023. (File photo)

The tickets for the festival had sold faster and more steadily this year, he said, but tickets were still available for the event.

The festival offers free camping for people staying all three nights – those staying less can pay – with internet, showers and food trucks.

There would also face painting and other activities for kids with Rainbow Rosalind The Fairy.

Last year, about 225 people attended the festival and this year, Gow had hoped there would be upwards of 200 people.

“Well, we might not cope with everyone, but 200 or 300 would be good,” Gow said.

People can buy tickets to the festival on Humanitix.