Southland's camping grounds home to international travellers on New Year's Eve

Jan, left, and Ellen van den Brink enjoy the sun outside their camper van at the Invercargill Holiday Park & Motels on Wednesday. The couple, originally from the Netherlands, is currently living in Vietnam, from where they have come to New Zealand for a three-week camper van trip around the country.

Southland’s camping grounds are beginning to fill up with overseas travellers after the lull in international travel due to Covid restrictions.

Philip Todd, owner of the Invercargill Holiday Park & Motels, said this year, he had seen the return of the international traveller to his holiday park.

Jan van den Brink had visited New Zealand once before on a business trip, while this was his wife Ellen’s first trip to the country.

The couple, originally from the Netherlands but now living in Vietnam, are guests at the Invercargill Holiday Park & Motels, having visited Queenstown and Bluff first before coming to Invercargill.

The accommodation property still had some spots available for New Year’s Eve, Todd said.

It offered guests powered and non-powered tent sites for camping, along with cabins, self-contained units and motel rooms.

Robyn Edie Mossburn Country Park owners Stuart Drummond and Colleen Lennon at their northern Southland camping ground.

Some visitors were flocking to the same destination as they had in the previous years.

Mossburn Country Park owner Colleen Lennon said they had one such couple who had been staying at their camping ground since Covid.

The couple found their accommodation a “really beautiful place, quiet, and with a good atmosphere”, Lennon said.

She said that they had got to know the couple well and were on friendly terms with them.

The camp ground was mostly occupied by international travellers, Lennon said.

It was located approximately halfway between Queenstown and Te Anau and boasted of a relaxed farm setting with fishing rivers close by and farm animals.

Lennon said that before Covid, they would be booked out for months, but this year round, they were struggling with the recession and the cost of living weighing on people’s minds.

“We’re not [at] full [capacity], but we’re positive,” she said.

Robyn Edie Lennon and Drummond also have a number of animals on their property.

On New Year’s Eve, rain was expected in the first half of Sunday, while most of the showers would have moved through the day, MetService meteorologist and forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“For the bulk of Southland, it should actually be pretty dry at the stroke of midnight,” she said.

Next week, the weather across the inland was pretty nice and clear, with a westerly flow.

Stewart Island and the coast could get a few showers, but for most of Southland, Monday “should not be too bad,” she said.

“That's a similar story on Tuesday. So a little bit of a wet end to 2023, but the new year should start off on a much drier note,” Makgabutlane said.