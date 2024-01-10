Experience a night as a bat ranger in Fiordland

The Department of Conservation is offering the chance to see bats in their natural habitat. (File photo)

Bat night is back.

Knobs Flat is the place to be if you want to see bats, and the Department of Conservation (DOC) is offering the chance to see the pekapeka in their natural habitat.

At DOC’s Pekapeka and Pudding night, people can experience the habitats of long and short-tailed bats at night as they emerge from their tree roosts. Both species are vulnerable to predation by rats, stoats and cats.

Liv Taylor-Peebles, DOC community ranger, said during the event, participants would learn from bat experts about the country’s only native land-based mammals, and take an active role in their monitoring.

“People who attend can expect yummy desserts, bush-walking off-track through beech forest, and spending the early night hours at the foot of a roost tree in the forest, seeing bats up close and assisting rangers with their monitoring,” she said.

The event had been DOC’s longest running community engagement event in Fiordland for 30 years.

Its form and title had changed over the years – it had previously been called Birds, Bats, and BBQs, and Bats and Banana Splits.

DOC/Supplied A Southern lesser short tailed bat. (File photo)

The goal of the night out was to provide an opportunity for adults and older children to connect with a seldom encountered native species, Peebles said. She was an advocate for conservation practices that benefit bats and Eglinton Valley’s beech forest ecosystem, and increased the understanding of Doc’s scope of work.

While registrations for the event were full, people could register to be wait-listed.

The event was scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, from 7.30pm to after midnight. Tickets could be booked on the DOC website.