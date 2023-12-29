A wet end to the year with sunshine in the new

Forecasters say people should look out for weather warnings in Southland as well as in the coastal regions. Pictured here, Oreti Beach in Invercargill. (File photo)

After a warm, wet and windy Christmas, party goers and people looking to celebrate the midnight strike of the new year in Southland can look forward to a spoil-free evening and night.

While rain is expected in the first half of Sunday, most of the showers would have moved through the day, MetService meteorologist and forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

“For the bulk of Southland, it should actually be pretty dry at the stroke of midnight,” she said.

In the lead up to the weekend, for Thursday and Friday, the weather could be a little “down”, with some periods of nice dry weather, “but we are also expecting some frontal weather systems to move across the country,” Makgabutlane said.

This system will bring some rain and showers for Southland and move through tomorrow (Friday) before clearing away on Saturday.

“The coastal regions could be a bit windy, and everywhere, it could be a bit windy, especially Friday and then Saturday,” she said.

Temperatures across the region didn’t look too bad, she said.

Sneha Johari/Stuff Areas like Milford Sound could be a bit windy. (File photo)

Next week, the weather across the inland was pretty nice and clear, with a westerly flow.

Stewart Island and the coast could get a few showers, but for most of Southland, Monday “should not be too bad,” she said.

“That's a similar story on Tuesday. So a little bit of a wet end to 2023, but the new year should start off on a much drier note,” Makgabutlane said.

She said that it was a good idea for people to keep a close eye on the weather forecast in terms of watches or warnings.

Earlier this month, Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said in January, Southland could potentially get some sustained, tranquil or sunny weather, interspersed with stormy moments.

Noll was expecting “some quite heavy rain, especially over toward Fiordland and western parts of Southland, as well as strong gusty winds.”

“That type of weather will be on repeat at times through the season – lots of ups and downs and swings in the weather.”

“Southlanders may find themselves going for the heavier blanket. Even if it’s summer, there may be some periods where it does not feel like summer,” he said.