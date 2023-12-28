Sun shines on stallholder's bumper cherry season

Gerry McSoriley sells cherries sourced from Cromwell to Alma Wilson of Invercargill on Thursday.

Stallholder Gerry McSoriley is enjoying the early season for cherries and says it is the best of the past five years.

McSoriley, who runs the Cherries @ Gerry’s stall on Gala St in Invercargill, attributes this year’s success to the “incredibly consistent” weather in Central Otago, where his cherries come from.

Four to five days of 25C to 26C temperatures was all the cherries needed to become their best, he said.

Cherry boxes were being snapped up, and people were enjoying the “export quality” fruit, he said.

By Thursday, McSoriley had sold 1.5 to 2 tonnes of cherries, and he expected to sell 3.5 to 4 tonnes in all.

He expected this cherry season to continue until mid to late February.

McSoriley, who is also known for his singing, previously ran a butcher's shop, Southlamb Gourmet Meats, which he opened in Yarrow St in 1991 with two partners.

He has performed with Invercargill Musical Theatre and has also been a rugby coach at the Marist club for 25 years.