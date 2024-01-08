Fiordland operator's Tesla tours of Milford Sound get carbon tick

Envy Experiences co-owner Nigel Humphries with his Tesla Model X car, which has helped the company to obtain “climate positive” certification.

Southlander Nigel Humphries thinks reducing one’s carbon footprint is the responsible thing to do.

Together with his wife, Fiona Humphries, he operates Envy Experiences, a Te Anau tourism operation that offers private, guided tours to Milford Sound/Piopiotahi in a Tesla Model X or Y car. A cruise is also part of the package.

The business, which launched in 2020, recently received “climate positive” certification from Ekos, an environmental financing enterprise that helps businesses to measure, reduce and offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

Humphries said using electric cars to minimise emissions had “always been the philosophy behind setting up the business”.

The couple also own and operate the Anchorage Motel & Apartments in Te Anau.

“There was a demand from clients who wanted to be aware of having a positive impact or as low an impact as they can [while travelling],” he said.

“That’s where we were coming from: the fact we operate in Fiordland, which is this beautiful, pristine area.

“There was a demand for private tours as well, through our accommodation business … So we launched into [the certification].”

According to the Ekos website, a company or event certified as “climate positive” was one that had committed to offsetting at least 120% of its measured carbon emissions each year.

Other certification options were “net zero carbon”, requiring 100% of emissions to be offset, and “carbon conscious”, requiring emissions to be measured.

Sneha Johari/Stuff Milford Sound, in Fiordland National Park, is known for its peaks, rainforests and waterfalls. (File photo)

To gain the certification, Humphries had to first measure Envy Experiences’ emissions.

“It was easy for us to be carbon neutral, because we’re only producing one tonne of carbon dioxide a year,” he said, referring to the benefit of running an electric car.

“Through the process, we realised that we need only one [additional carbon] credit … to be certified as climate positive.

“We thought: We’ll just go for that certification. It's a responsible thing to do, basically.”

Eighty per cent of the firm’s energy use was carbon neutral, he said. This meant some emissions were generated but were offset elsewhere to bring overall emissions down to zero.

For the remaining 20%, the business bought one carbon credit to offset the carbon produced and another to make it climate positive, Humphries said.

The certification was obtained as part of Great South’s Murihiku Southland Sustainable Tourism Programme, which started in 2022.

Great South, Southland’s regional development agency and tourism organisation, partnered with Ekos in October last year to provide carbon certification to Southland businesses at a reduced cost.

At the time, Stephen Canny, the agency’s general manager of strategic projects, said the certification process would give owners the chance to get independent validation, which could support product and business branding.

“It’s something customers, prospective staff, investors, funders and insurers are increasingly looking for, and we encourage any business that takes part … to celebrate their efforts through branding and marketing.”

Humphries’ message to other tourism providers was to give carbon certification a go.

“Don’t be afraid of the process, because it’s all about measuring your output.”