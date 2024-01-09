Southland summer to be warm, somewhat wet and windy

Kourtney Mitchell, 14, front left, and Sophie Mitchell, 11, both of Winton, cool off with a dip into the Ōreti River on Monday. The next three months are expected to be warmer than average for inland Otago and Southland.

The next few months may be a stark contrast to the summer of last year, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) seasonal outlook says.

Temperatures are likely to be above average for the West Coast, Southern Alps and foothills, inland Otago and Southland regions, from January to March 2024.

January may be drier than normal, giving way to more frequent fronts and lows in February and March, with occasional heavy rainfall and a risk of flooding.

Chris Brandolino, Niwa’s principal scientist of forecasting and media, said while warmer than average temperatures would be the theme for the next three months, there would still be a few cool days.

“This week is going to be a very warm week, but as we get toward Friday or the weekend, it turns sharply cooler.”

Rainfall was likely to be normal during this period, Brandolino said, adding that the extremes that defined normal could mean extended periods of drier than normal conditions in January.

“As we go into February, we may see more frequent fronts that bring occasionally heavy rainfall, even the threat of flooding. If that were to happen, that's most likely to happen in February and March, as opposed to January,” he said.

The outlook said that seasonal wind speeds were expected to be stronger than normal.

Robyn Edie Moose the dog retrieves her frisbee at Ōreti River.

“Oftentimes, El Niño tends to give us stronger winds than usual. That's something we have to be mindful of during the entire three-month period, but it's [more] likely as we work our way to February and March. Some of those fronts that I spoke of bring some heavier type of rain, may be accompanied [by] stronger winds that could be quite impactful,” Brandolino said.

“However, it's quite possible if not likely, that as we progress from January through to March, that we may see more typical El Niño impacts and, typically, when you look at history during El Niño, Southland tends to get more westerly winds, stronger westerly winds, and more active fronts with spring, more wind and rain.”

Generally during an El Niño climate cycle, New Zealand’s ocean temperatures were not unusually warm. However, they were warm at the moment in Southland, he said.

1 NEWS New Zealand is set for a "temperature rollercoaster", Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll says.

“For Southland, ocean temperatures around the coast are running a little bit warmer than average. But when you look farther afield over the Tasman Sea and over the Coral Sea, which is east of Queensland and Australia, those ocean temperatures are noticeably warmer than usual,” he said.

“Because of that, we'll have to watch for those warm and humid conditions. Because if our air is coming from the northwest ... where the oceans are unusually warm, that can increase the odds of having a warmer than usual day,” he said.

The water was also unusually warm around the tropics, where the international dateline and the equator crossed, he said.