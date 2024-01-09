Firefighters extinguish house fire at Mataura

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended a house fire on the corner of SH1 and McIllwraith Rd in Mataura on Tuesday morning.

A fire investigator has been called to investigate the cause of a house fire in Mataura.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of the fire at 8.15am, southern shift manager Bailey Wells said.

Initially, crews from Mataura and Gore responded, but upon arrival at the property, they called for further support.

The house was fully involved in fire, Wells said.

Police asked residents who live at the southern end of Mataura in Southland to keep their windows closed due to the amount of smoke coming from the fire on the corner of Main Rd and McIllwraith Rd.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 9.30am.

Crews from Edendale and Wyndham were also sent to the scene where they worked to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The occupants of the house had evacuated the property before firefighters got there and Hato Hone St John were in attendance, Wells said.

By 9.30am, crews had extinguished the fire and were in overhaul mode, which makes sure that the fire is fully out by crews dampening down the area.

A fire investigator was called to look into the cause of the blaze, Wells said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they had one ambulance at the property.

Two people in a minor condition were assessed by paramedics at the scene.