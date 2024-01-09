Stumbling into floristry after a knee injury

Southlander Asta Devlin had injured her knee when she thought, “I can't just sit here and do nothing”.

Devlin, who owns Flore Studios, a floral arrangement and bouquet studio on Deveron St in Invercargill, then looked up courses at the Southern Institute of Technology to browse through the courses she could while injured.

That’s when she stumbled upon floristry. She'd always loved flowers and her Nana was a keen gardener, and they’d spent time together in the garden, she said.

Wanting to utilise a mix of those creative skills, along with her customer-facing and people skills, Devlin decided upon floral arrangements and styling, leading to the birth of Flore Studios.

“I really enjoy talking to people and working with people. So it was a nice way to tie that all together,” she said.

Devlin followed it up with a small business course from SIT, before working out the details and ultimately throwing open the doors to her floral studio.

She started the business in late 2021, but two months ago was the first time she had opened a studio space for herself to work in and display her works.

Sneha Johari/Stuff Asta says her business tries to source local products as much as possible.

Her small business offered wedding flower arrangements, flowers for funeral services, dried flower art arrangements for businesses as well as at people’s houses, gift bouquets, baby showers, corporate orders and custom dried and preserved floral works.

Devlin took orders for events in Central Otago, and was now planning to expand her offerings to Invercargill and the rest of Southland.

Since opening her studio, she said she had noticed that a younger generation, which wasn’t necessarily interested in buying flowers for people or occasions, was approaching her to know more about the business as well as her products, she said.

Devlin said she endeavoured to use all of her products from Southland, and said that while some things couldn’t be avoided, she tried to use as many locally grown products as possible.

Sneha Johari/Stuff Everyone has creative skills, Asta says.

She encouraged people who wanted to get into gardening or making their own bouquets to “give it a go”.

“A lot of people are afraid to try, but everyone's got creative skills.

“I find flower arranging quite a relaxing, calming exercise. Even if you get into your garden and pick a few things and put them in a vase, it really brings happiness. That's what I love about my job, is that everything you make is for a reason ... A very special job.”