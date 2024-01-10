Mataura family's springer spaniel to blame for fire that gutted house

Raelene Burr with her 6-year-old springer spaniel Ollie who is believed to have started the fire that engulfed Burr’s Mataura home on Tuesday morning.

A Southland family are none too happy with their dog after it caused the blaze that gutted their home in Mataura on Tuesday.

The dog, a 6-year-old springer spaniel named Ollie, is thought to have been searching for food when he accidentally turned on a stove element – on which a pot of oil happened to be sitting.

Once the oil in the pot reached ignition temperature, flames extended into the rangehood filters, which absorb grease particles, and the fire spread rapidly through the home.

Raelene Burr was out the back in their strawberry greenhouse when she heard her husband’s shouts and their dogs barking.

“I can’t believe how fast [the fire] is ... The smoke alarm saved our lives,” she said.

Burr’s husband was sleeping in the bedroom and got out just in time as the house exploded, Burr said.

The flames of the fire went right into the ceiling, and were instantaneous.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A pet dog was the cause of a fully involved house fire in Mataura on Tuesday morning.

Burr’s husband prevented her from going back for her things as it would have been fatal, she said.

She’s thankful to him for that. Sadly, three puppies were killed.

Burr said Ollie had previously attempted to steal food off the kitchen counter multiple times.

“He can reach to the back of the bench, even the window sill”, she said.

Despite this, she said that it was the dogs keeping her sane during this time.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand specialist fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca said that if there had been no smoke alarms, the outcome of the fire could have been far worse.

“It spread quickly throughout the home and was well ablaze by the time our first crew got there around six minutes after the 111 calls came in.”

It was the first time Milne-Maresca had heard of dog starting a fire.

Firefighters often heard of dogs alerting occupants to a house fire, he said, but having a dog start one “highlighted the fact that you just never know how a fire might start in your home”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Firefighters had the blaze extinguished by 9:30am.

He said the case underlined the importance of having working smoke alarms and a three-step escape plan, because a house fire could kill in less than three minutes.

“You have to have a way of being alerted to a fire, and you have to know how to get out if the worst does happen.”

FENZ was alerted to the house fire at the corner of Main St and McIllwraith Rd at 8.15am.

Initially, crews from Mataura and Gore responded, but on arrival they called for additional support.

Crews from Edendale and Wyndham were also sent to the scene.

Police at the time had asked residents at the southern end of Mataura to keep their windows closed because of the amount of smoke coming from the fire.

By 9.30am, crews had extinguished the blaze.