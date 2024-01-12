'Iconic ship' to dock in Bluff for Spirit of Adventure's 50-year celebrations

The Spirit of New Zealand will be docked in Bluff later this month for a public open day.

The Spirit of Adventure Trust is calling curious explorers in Southland to step on board its Spirit of New Zealand sailing ship later this month.

The 42.5-metre-long youth training vessel will be docked at the Bluff public wharf as part of a tour to celebrate 50 years since the trust’s first voyage.

An open day is planned for Saturday, January 27, from 2pm till 6pm.

The trust’s head of marketing, Chantelle Harper, said the “iconic ship” was sailing to various New Zealand locations, including Auckland, Picton, Nelson, the Bay of Islands and Dunedin, for the anniversary celebrations.

The open day at Bluff was a chance for anyone interested to “have a look and meet the crew”, she said.

The ship would be arriving from Christchurch with 40 young people on board.

“They would get off at 9am that morning, and then we’d have the open ship that afternoon,” she said.

Usually, the ship is only open to 16- to 19-year-olds who undertake the trust’s 10-day youth development voyages.

Supplied Visitors will be able to see the inside the ship including the bunk rooms, crew cabins and more.

The aim of the voyages was to help young people improve their communication and leadership skills and learn about self-awareness and being a team player.

“Generally, the ship spends about 320 days a year out at sea,” Harper said.

Previous participants in the trust’s programmes would have “some fond memories and might like to revisit the ship and relive their memories from their voyages”, she said.

Visitors can expect to meet the volunteer crew and look at the bunk rooms, galley, crew cabins and the inner workings of the ship.

They can even sit on the deck and view the three masts. An important feature of the voyages involved young people “climbing and rigging and setting sails”, Harper said.

According to the trust’s website, the Spirit of New Zealand was commissioned in 1986. The trust’s first ship, the Spirit of Adventure, was a topsail schooner that began service in 1973 and was sold in 1997.