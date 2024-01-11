Police investigate after rubbish dumped, set alight at Oreti Beach

Oreti Beach near Invercargill has been used by some as a place to dump household items and cars, much to the outrage of beach users. (File photo)

Police are hot on the trail of people accused of dumping and burning rubbish at Oreti Beach near Invercargill on Wednesday night.

A person had admitted dumping the rubbish and setting it alight, a police spokesperson said.

No-one had been charged or arrested at this point, but the person’s car was impounded when the driver was stopped by police on an unrelated matter, a police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The police received a call about a fire on the beach at 10.50pm on Wednesday.

The caller provided details of a vehicle that had left the area after the occupants allegedly dumped furniture on the beach and set it alight, the spokesperson said.

“Police located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who admitted setting objects alight on the beach.

“Police impounded the person’s vehicle. No charges have been laid at this stage.”

Over the years, the beach had been used as a “dumping ground” by people emptying the contents of their homes and others burning cars believed to be stolen, much to the outrage of beach users.

The oversight of Oreti Beach was through a memorandum of understanding between the Invercargill City Council, Environment Southland, police and the Department of Conservation.

Sean Jacques, a DOC biodiversity supervisor, said: “While DOC doesn’t manage the sand dunes, reports of burning rubbish is concerning to DOC for a number of reasons.

“There’s a risk fire could spread into neighbouring areas with high biodiversity values as well as impact any species that live there, such as skinks and fernbirds.”