In case of jellyfish emergency, don’t pee on your friends

After exploding on beaches throughout the country, bluebottle jellyfish, or more formally, the Portuguese man o’ war, have been spotted at Oreti Beach in Invercargill.

The stingers have also been seen at Manawatū, Horowhenua, New Plymouth, and Timaru’s Caroline Bay beaches.

Experts are cautioning Southlanders to take care, if and when they spot one, or if they come in contact with one accidentally.

Over the summer months, bluebottles made their way to beaches around the country, Environment Southland aquatic ecosystems team leader Ash Rabel said.

“They have a pretty big spread across both hemispheres, and are everywhere in the ocean. But at the moment, we're just seeing a bit more than we're usually used to, because it's just such a strong westerly driven weather system,” Rabel said.

“These things float on top of the water, they can pretty easily get pushed around.

“[During] the summer months, they're a bit more active out there in the ocean. They are growing, feeding, reproducing ... getting blown up, and ending up on our beaches.

“They're out there, and they are part of the natural environment. Show them a bit of respect too.”

He suggested being cautious around them. “If you do get stung, it will hurt. If you do have any adverse reactions, do see a doctor or a health professional.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff A washed-up bluebottle stinger at Oreti Beach. Urine, despite the commonly held theory, does not relieve jellyfish stings, Dr Dennis Gordon, emeritus researcher at Niwa, said.

Dr Dennis Gordon, emeritus researcher at Niwa and jellyfish expert, said that the bluebottle jellyfish were technically “stingers”, not jellyfish, though they were related to jellyfish.

This was because jellyfish were solitary organisms, whereas bluebottles were a colony of organisms, which floated on the surface of the ocean. On top was a gas-filled balloon, about 10cm long, while dangling underneath was the rest of the colony, Gordon said.

“You get these minute tubes, which are feeding individuals, and you get little reproductive individuals, and then they get the tentacles. They are called tacklers and they, too, are individuals. They can trail into the sea many metres long.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Bluebottle jellyfish seen in Caroline Bay last week.

“When they wash up on the beach, you can still see the tentacles attached to them, the bright blue colour, the float is not as blue.

“The tentacles can give a hefty sting, [but] won't kill you unless you're subject to anaphylactic shock. Some people might be especially susceptible, but most people just get stung, so best not to touch the tentacles. It's OK to touch the float while being careful that you don’t touch the float.”

Inside the stinging cells of the stingers were coiled up harpoons. The top of its cell opened so the harpoon could exit the cell, he said.

In case someone gets stung, they should avoid the old wives’ tale about urine helping to alleviate the sting. “It seems not to be true,” Gordon said.

“Flushing vigorously with seawater is the very best way to get rid of the stings. Empty a squeeze bottle, fill it with seawater, and then you can squeeze it, so a jet of water comes out of the bottle onto the stung portion of the skin.

“Don't use hot water, don't use fresh water, because the osmotic pressure difference between stinging cells and the water can cause them to discharge.”