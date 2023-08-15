Mataura Licensing Trust doubles profits as sales soar after Covid

The Mataura Licensing Trust owns the Howl at the Moon and the Thomas Green establishments in Gore. (File photo)

The Mataura Licencing Trust has left the dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic behind it, filing a net profit pre-tax result more than double that of the previous year.

In the 2020-21 financial year it posted a deficit of more than $690,000, but in the 2022-23 year a change of fortune has resulted in a net profit pre-tax return of $767,814.

MLT president Horace McAuley said the organisation was thrilled with the turn around, after a tough few years of trading through the pandemic.

“We weren’t the only ones that did it tough and we had to play the card we were dealt,’’ he said.

In 2021 the trust closed the Longford Tavern and the Thomas Green because of staffing shortages.

It reopened the Thomas Green but sold the Longford site to Kāinga Ora for a housing development.

The trust’s sales had increased by nearly 12% to $27,872,598, and accommodation, food, bar and bottle store sales had all bounced back.

McAuley paid tribute to the trust’s staff for the financial turn around.

“The results are a huge credit to the staff that have worked incredibly hard through a difficult time.’’

He said staffing levels were difficult across the hospitality industry across the country and the trust was no different to any other business, but the reports he had seen showed staffing levels were steady.

The trust was now replacing the roof on its Howl at the Moon bar and restaurant, and installing a new $500,000 biomass boiler heating unit at the Croydon Lodge.

The trust, which operated nine hotels, two bottle stores and a distribution company in Eastern Southland and West Otago, returned $177,000 to the local community and another $60,000 was donated.

The Trusts Community Foundation, which was the trust’s gaming arm, approved $666,000 in grants for the year.