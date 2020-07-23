A Polar Pacific Islander's daughter writes

OPINION: Even though I was born and raised in Invercargill, have had lots of things to do with the general Pacific Island Community, helped with Pacific Community events, tried to champion Māori and Pacific initiatives, I am embarrassed to say that I have not had a lot to do with our local Cook Island community, except for when I was a little girl

My dad Maiatua Tou was one of the many brave people that ventured from the Pacific Islands to help with the labour shortages in Aotearoa/ New Zealand in the 1960s.

I call him a Polar Pacific Islander. He came down almost to the South Pole.

He came from a tiny island in the southern group of the Cook Islands called Mitiaro. Population now, about 150, mainly young children and older people.

In fact, my Uncle Metua, a master vaka​ carver, passed away recently at the age of 92 still living the good life on Mitiaro.

When Dad arrived in Auckland, I can only imagine what he thought – cars buzzing around, so many people, buildings taller than a coconut tree!

He had travelled to Aotearoa/ New Zealand by boat. He worked for Turners and Growers in Auckland, Todd Motors in Wellington, eventually making his way to Bluff where he worked like many in the melting pot that was Ocean Beach freezing works.

He stayed at the “Men’s huts”, which by all accounts were quite the place.

Phone boxes were blown up. The stairs up to the men’s quarters, I believe, were known by some local girls as “the Stairway to Heaven”. Goodness me.

There was also a church built for the workers to worship in.

The little red brick church still stands today. I remember as a young girl of about 6, going with Dad to Cook Island church and waiting and waiting for the service to finish.

They were all speaking in Cook Island Māori and I did not understand it.

I was born in the era when it was not acceptable to teach your children your mother tongue; the English language was seen as more important.

I certainly had no problems as identifying as a Cook Islander and am very proud of who I am, my culture and where I come from. I have always believed that I was in a privileged position as I straddled two worlds.

As I wrote in an earlier column, I have started a new job working for the Ministry for Pacific Peoples based in Invercargill.

I am loving my job, missing teaching rangatahi a little, but still having lots to do with them, which is great.

Mike Scott/Stuff The Cook Island tivaevae is a colourful tradition.

Recently I had the opportunity to be involved in some Cook Island tivaevae workshops.

These are special quilts that were inspired by early missionaries’ wives.

They are beautiful appliqued objects that are treasured by families.

This was a wonderful experience led by Mama Tina from Aorangi Cook Islands a master tivaevae maker.

What I loved about the workshops was the sharing of culture, history, heritage, craft and skill between the Mamas and young people.

It is hoped that there will be a Maiatua Tou exhibition at the Pacific Island Advisory and Cultural Trust at the beginning of August, which is Cook Island Language week.

Thank you to all those involved in giving our community this wonderful opportunity.

During this time there was also a community market held at the trust, which is in Bowmont St, Invercargill. It is hoped that these will happen on a Saturday morning on a more regular basis-which is fantastic.

I am also involved in other projects where I am working closely with our Pacific Community. What has been great is the support we are receiving from our local non-Pacific community. The trades people, the technicians, the wonderful designers, quantity surveyor, project manager, ICC and the amazing Mick Hesselin have been super supportive.

So, this daughter of a Polar Pacific Islander is getting to know more about herself, our local Cook Island community and loving it. Meitaki ma’ata-A Po. Very good.