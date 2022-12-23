Memorial celebrates the late Peter Skerrett's love of music

A memorial has been established for Peter Skerrett in Southland.

The music area at Te Rau o te Huia centre has been named in honour of the late Peter Skerrett.

A memorial glass cabinet has been installed, which features Skerrett's favourite bass guitar and recordings.

SIT spokesperson Hamish Small said: “We would not have our School of Contemporary Music today if it had not been for the ongoing vision and drive of Peter. His outstanding work will never be forgotten.”

Skerrett was a programme manager in contemporary music, tutor, guitar exponent and groundbreaker who worked at SIT for more than 30 years.

SIT sound and music programme manager Doug Heath said without a doubt Skerrett was instrumental in keeping the School of Contemporary Music running at SIT.

“He would have taught and influenced more than 500 music students, and 200-odd bass players. He was an in-demand session musician across three decades – the 60s, 70s and 80s - both here and in Australia.”

Skerrett was strong in community work as well, taking on the role of musical director for Christmas at the Stadium (Invercargill) for 18 years, Heath said.

He was also a loved father and grandfather.

His son Asher Skerrett, who is connected to SIT through music as well, said: "Dad loved music and teaching, he loved his students and loved his family, his children and his grandchildren.

“Part of his legacy is that his children and grandchildren have carried on with his love for music - they all play music.”

Former SIT chief executive and now Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds said she had many special memories of Skerrett’s lengthy employment at SIT, but his overriding legacy was the rapport he had with students, which was always so evident.