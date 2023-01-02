Wreys Bush Cemetery and its connection to Galway

Wrey’s Bush at one time had a very large Catholic population, most of them coming from Galway.

The first Catholic Church opened in 1884 and in March 1899 a convent and school were begun by four Sisters of Mercy.

The Wreys Bush School pupils, bar one, were Catholic and shifted their allegiances to the new school.

Wrey’s Bush School had to close and four years later the building was shifted half a mile to be added to the Catholic school.

Wrey’s Bush then supposedly became the only community in the country where the only school was a Catholic one.

Bishop Leonard Boyle and his brothers attended the school which later transferred to Nightcaps.

He said that when he visited Galway, family members took him to the local cemetery where his family were buried, and he felt like he was standing at Wrey’s Bush Cemetery as most of the names in the Galway cemetery were the same names as in the Wrey’s Bush cemetery. Bishop Boyle is buried there.

Campaigning for justice

Southland’s most persistent campaigner for justice was John James Meikle, of Wyndham, who was accused of sheep stealing in 1887.

William Lambert had been hired to locate the man who had been stealing sheep from a property adjoining Meikle’s and he summoned police when he claimed he had found stolen sheep at Meikle’s farm.

Meikle and his 13-year-old son Arthur were charged.

Meikle was sentenced to seven years’ hard labour with the judge commenting that he was "head of a ring of plunderers who had trained his son for perjury and his servants to plunder. There was no honest farmer within 11 miles (17km) of Meikle’s neighbourhood who would not sleep sounder because of his conviction. The sentence to be passed would relieve them from fear of his depredations for some years to come and enable his son to be reformed.”

The case was an obvious miscarriage of justice and on his release after five years’ hard labour he fought doggedly and publicly to clear his name, eventually winning some small compensation and seeing his accuser imprisoned for perjury.

The main points of his public lectures were that “he was prosecuted by a wealthy company with whose representatives he had been on very bad terms, the counsel engaged against him were solicitors for that company, the sheriff who called the jury was auditor for the company, the chief witness was a man who was promised £50 by the company upon a conviction being obtained, the evidence was very weak and Judge Ward who presided at the trial was heavily indebted to the company.”

Meikle made a career of his victimhood, making vigorous attacks on the legal system and lecturing on the injustice he had suffered.

The case for compensation and the clearing of his criminal record worked its way through parliament with no satisfactory resolution, Lambert himself protesting his own imprisonment for perjury.

Wyndham wearied of its most famous citizen, and those involved in the case regretted they had ever heard the word Meikle.