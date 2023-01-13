A cosy nook steeped in history

Cosy Nook on the Pahia coast was a popular picnicking and fishing spot and for many years a small fishing fleet was based there.

The name was given by Captain George Thomson, brother of surveyor John Turnbull Thomson, who had a property there.

The Thomsons came from the north of England and Neuk is a locality in Northumberland.

It is also known as Mullet Bay and the area was an important Maori settlement, Ouetota or Pahia.

READ MORE:

* Once a bustling early Māori village, nothing remains of Pahi

* Susupicious fire destroys Southland public toilet

* From the backyard to Eden Park, new Black Cap Jacob Duffy follows his heroes



In the early 1820s, Pahia was one of the larger settlements in coastal Southland/Murihiku with 40 to 50 whare.

It was also the westernmost Maori village in New Zealand, taking its name from Pahi, the local chief.

Pahi drowned with 40 of his people when two double waka broke up and sank in Foveaux Strait in 1823.

A balladeer by name

Known as the Goldfields Balladeer, Charles Thatcher amused his audiences and enraged those defamed by his verse.

Thatcher visited Invercargill periodically in the 1860s and 70s overseeing musical evenings interspersed with his satire.

In the 1863 incident referred to in this poem, Invercargill bankers sent a striped tent, a safe, Mr Jackson and an armed escort to Queenstown to offer an alternative to selling gold to Dunedin agents.

In the event hardly any was obtained, and officers, dray and safe returned in ignominy.

Southland sports a large striped tent

The other day to it, I went

I saw the agent, Jackson there,

He put on such a business air,

But he’d no business I declare

Go a-head Invercargill, O.

A tall trap stood behind the door

A ponderous safe was on the floor

It put me quite in a maze

Wondering what the big safe weighs

They say it came up on two drays

Go a-head Invercargill, O.

The freight was high, and no mistake

Thirty pounds it cost to cross the Lake

‘Twas sent up to contain the gold.

But the Southland Government is sold,

For t’aint worth sticking up, I’m told

Go a-head Invercargill, O

Invercargill’s blessed with cheek

Sent an escort down last week

Eight armed troopers looking bold,

Led by an officer, I’m told,

To guard ten pennyweights of gold!

Go a-head Invercargill, O.

The said Mr Jackson took umbrage, and a punch-up ensued as it frequently did when those maligned in his poetry took direct action.

Others kept their heads down, aware that the balladeer would only make them appear sillier in his next round of recitations.

Thatcher died of cholera in Shanghai in 1878.

RAF Vulcans hold a Southland record

The largest jets to visit Southland in the 1950s and 1960s were RAF Vulcan bombers, which made occasional low passes over Invercargill.

They were retired from service in 1984 and none is now airworthy.

The first to visit New Zealand was on a round-the-world trip in 1956.

Unfortunately it crashed on its return to London.

In 1959 a Vulcan dragged a wing at Wellington Airport and spent 10 weeks at Ohakea being repaired.