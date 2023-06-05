Nelson teen wins the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards with self-penned love song

Zac Griffith of Nelson says he’s never been in love, but a song he wrote about a break-up won him the New Zealand Gold Guitar Award senior final in Gore on Sunday night.

Griffith’s performance of his song ‘My River Runs To You’ won him the singer/songwriter section of the awards, but it was an impressive night for the Nelson teen who also won the gospel, male vocal solo, new country, New Zealand song and country rock sections, and he was a member of The Harmony Hunters which also won the band section.

“It’s really humbling, and it means a lot,’’ he said of the win.

“I’ve only written about six good songs. Plenty of rubbish ones, but only a few I’m happy to sing in public.’’

Griffith, 18, only left school at the end of last year and was inspired to write the song after attending a concert by Gore’s Jenny Mitchell, whose sisters, The Mitchell Twins, were named runners-up in the awards and won the duet section with their new single ‘Find A River’ – a song about the Topp Twins.

Griffith was the intermediate final winner in 2021, and he’s now working in a bakery while he considers his future.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Zac Griffith, 18, of Nelson, won the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitars senior final in Gore on Sunday night.

“The ultimate would be to play on the stage at the Grand Ol’ Oprey at Nashville – that’s the dream,’’ he said.

Nicola Mitchell won the female vocal solo section, Aroha Williams of Christchurch won the traditional section, The Fiddling Duo won the instrumental section, and The Dollys of Invercargill won the vocal group section.

The Gold Guitars senior finals, which was held for the 48th time this year, concludes a big 10 days of Gore’s Tussock Country Music Festival, which has included a packed calendar of events including concerts, workshops, a truck show and a star-studded evening where the APRA Best Country Music Song Award was announced.