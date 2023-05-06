Invercargill Wharf helped build a province

Southand’s oldest wharf is the Invercargill Wharf, now much shorter than it was originally.

In February 1860 tenders were called for the construction and the contract was let for £1,670.

Prior to this, shipping was served by a small wharf with a derrick in the Otepuni Stream about where it is now bridged at Clyde Street. This was accessible to small boats on a full tide.

The wharf had several metres of water under it at low tide and at that time, prior to reclamation, the estuary extended over what is now the airport, the former showgrounds, Bond Street and the rubbish dump.

A list of materials being offloaded at the wharf in its early days includes, beer, bricks, candles, glassware, earthenware, iron, lime, rice, salt, timber, soap, sugar, tea, tobacco and flour. A wharfage charge was levied for the maintenance of the wharf.

By the late 1930s it was all but abandoned with its demise attributed to the excessive siltation caused by reclamation, the dangerous bar and the shallow, winding channels of the New River Estuary, but mostly to the development of the Port of Bluff.

High times

Southland’s highest structure is a radio repeater on top of Mount Pembroke at 2,044m. The highest habitable structure is an avalanche observation hut on the side of Mount Crosscut overlooking the Hollyford Valley. Pembroke is one of the Welsh names associated with Milford Sound. ‘Crosscut’ refers to the jagged profile of the range – four well-spaced peaks reminiscent of a badly forged cross-cut saw.

Environmental fight

One of the recent conservation battles began in 1976 when Feltex began negotiating with the Waitutu Incorporation for cutting rights to their large block west of the Wairaurahiri River.

Pressure from the Nature Conservation Council stalled negotiations but cutting rights were offered to Feltex in 1981.

There was a loud outcry from conservation groups but the Waitutu Incorporation argued, rightly, that the descendants of the original Maori beneficiaries – the Landless Natives – who were given this tract of remote and seemingly worthless land in compensation for earlier land losses, were entitled to make money from it.

The government made an offer which the Incorporation rejected and in 1993 Paynter Timber bought the cutting rights and announced that they would be removing the valuable timber by helicopter since there was no road access.

The government renewed its talks with the Waitutu Incorporation and signed an agreement in March 1996.

The government would manage the 2,171 hectare Waitutu block as if it were part of Fiordland National Park.

In exchange, the Waitutu Incorporation retained title to the land, received $13.55 million in compensation for lost profits from rimu milling and gained milling rights to 11,582 hectares, principally beech, in the Longwood, Woodlaw and Rowallan forests.

The forest to the east of the Wairaurahiri – West Rowallan – had been logged from the 1920s by the Port Craig Timber Company so had less value as the large rimu trees were gone.