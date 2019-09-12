Southern farmers say they need more details and time on freshwater plan

Hundreds of Southland farmers who turned up at a public meeting on the Government's freshwater proposal have left it feeling disappointed at how it was run and the information provided.

About 150 packed a club room in Winton with at least another 100 outside to listen to Ministry for the Environment Water director Martin Workman as he outlined the proposal on Thursday.

It is clear farmers are angry not only about parts of the proposal but how it has been delivered, the short consultation period and the fact only two public meetings have been held in Southland during the agriculture industry's busiest time with lambing and calving.

Winton farmer Mary Witsey said the lack of understanding at the meeting was alarming and many farmers were in shock, saying that they were more concerned than ever.

The lacklustre performance of Environment Ministry representatives, who were simply unable to answer even some of the most basic of questions, coupled with the fact that at least 14 questions from the floor remained unanswered due to time restraints, left many feeling that the meeting was a sham, Witsey said.

People from across the region, who had sacrificed time on farm to come to the event, including one man who had driven three hours to attend and was then shut out because the venue was full, said that they felt insulted at the lack of information on offer, she said.

"The total absence of any detailed economic analysis within the report, along with the exclusion of industry representatives like Dairy NZ from the science and technical advisory groups, involved in putting the proposals together, also rings alarm bells.

John Hawkins/Stuff Hedgehope farmer Warren McPherson asks a question about the freshwater proposal at a public meeting in Winton.

"Many of us are now left feeling dismayed, uncertain and really concerned at the implications of these proposals on farming in this region."

Workman said the Government needed to take into account what its ability was to achieve healthy waterways.

"There is a lot of concern about the freshwater proposal and we are listening to farmers."

"I knew there would be a lot of interest from the farming community. I just want to reiterate that we are planning to come back to Southland but we don't have the details yet."

"We are recognising the good work that many farmers are already doing," he said.

An Aparima dairy farmer said he couldn't believe that DairyNZ, Beef and Lamb New Zealand and everybody else had been excluded from development of the policy.

"Why have we not looked at what the economic effects are going to be. Why have we got a bloody six week consultation process going on.

"The only conclusion you can come too as a farmer is that Mr Parker doesn't want to listen to what we've got to say," the farmer said.

The farmer also criticised data in the proposal relating to crops grown in Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

John Hawkins/Stuff Alanna Barrett from western Southland speaks at the public meeting in Winton.

"I went home last night and worked out those figures, it came to about two and a half million tonnes of dry matter, enough feed to winter about five and a half million cows. There aren't five and a half million cows in New Zealand."

A Wyndham sheep farmer said timing of the meeting was "bloody disgraceful" as dairy farmers were going into calving, sheep farmers into lambing.

"It's just not right."

A dairy farmer was also worried about the five metre set back rules in the proposal and the practicalities of that.

"We've got a dairy farm and like many other people here we have actually fenced all our water basin planted them out and are currently doing some more plantings.

"Are you implying that we actually have to pull our fences out and then move them back five metres and put more existing planting?"

Workman said the intent of the Government's proposal was to get good water quality and if [shifting fences] wasn't the best way of doing that they would like to hear from farmers.

After the meeting, ​Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the large crowd that gathered for the meeting showed the depth of peoples' concerns about the Government's plans.

To have a balanced result you need individuals to say how it effects them and there was a risk that might not happen because the consultation period was too short, he said.

Under the Government's National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management farmers are being asked to have a farm plan that addresses freshwater, apply for a resource consent before changing to a more intense land use, exclude stock from rivers, wetlands and lakes.

John Hawkins/Stuff More than 50 Southland farmers had to sit outside as the inside was at full capacity.