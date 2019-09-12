Seven rescued from overturned boat near Stewart Island

A rescue helicopter arrives in Invercargill with a person suffering from hypothermia after a boat overturned near Stewart Island on Thursday.

Rescuers have saved seven people after a boat overturned in cold waters near Stewart Island.

A police spokesperson said a mayday call was made about 1.45pm on Thursday and a helicopter spotted the vessel overturned near Freshwater Bay.

All seven people were taken to Half Moon Bay and treated for various levels of hypothermia.

Two were flown to Southland Hospital for further treatment.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Stewart Island's main wharf. (File photo)

A staff member at the South Seas Hotel in Oban said a boat with a driver and six passengers was coming into Freshwater Bay when it overturned.

More than one passenger was unconscious, the staff member said.

A spokeswoman from Lo Loma Excursions said it had been "screaming" when she described the weather in the area on Thursday.

Inspector Mike Bowman said police were helping Maritime New Zealand investigate the incident.

"Police are very thankful for the quick response provided by the emergency service volunteers and the wider Stewart Island community," he said in a statement.