Mitchel Fitzsimons takes out Gore to Invercargill Classic

Mitchel Fitzsimons (centre) takes the Stonewood Homes Gore to Invercargill title ahead of Dylan Day (far left) and Hunter Gough (right).

Mitchel Fitzsimons claimed a cliffhanger edition of the Stonewood Homes Gore to Invercargill Classic on Saturday.

The race over 74km was run on a handicap format, which meant that the racers with the slowest estimated finishing time set off first, and the fastest racers last.

Fitzsimons was part of the second last group to take to the course, and was initially quite concerned that they would be caught by the group behind.

However, the group worked together well, and coming into the outskirts of Invercargill they finally had the front of the race in sight, catching up to the leaders just as they rounded the roundabout at the Ascot Park Hotel to turn onto the finishing straight on Racecourse Road.

A big group of some 30 riders came down the finishing straight together, with Fitzsimons managing to open up a sufficient gap at the front that he could start celebrating before he crossed the line.

Dylan Day was second, with Hunter Gough taking third in the most closely contested Gore to Invercargill in many years.

The fastest overall time went to Theo Gilbertson, who started in the final group on the road, but they were unable to close the gap to the Fitzsimons group, with Dave Rowlands second and Joe Chapman third.

Emily Paterson claimed the double honour of being the first and fastest woman home.

Fitzsimons said a lot of credit for his win had to go to his Transport Engineering Southland team mates, especially Griffyn Spencer who helped to lead him out for the sprint and ensure he was in a good position to take the race win.

"It's awesome to get my name on the cup, and good to know that the form is good leading into a big season ahead," he said.

Earlier in the day, George Thomson took out the junior race, run over 32 kilometres from Seaward Downs to Invercargill, riding most of the course solo after starting at the head of the race.

Cycling Southland race manager Glen Thomson said the day's racing was certainly a worthy addition to the 90 year history of the event.

"The weather was beautiful, and the way the handicapping came together in the end there was a real cliffhanger. It was obvious from following the bunches that they were all working together really well, they had a common goal," he said.

Thomson was also happy to see a rider like Fitzsimons, who is based in Invercargill and will represent New Zealand at the Junior Track World Championships later this year, taking out the race win.

"Seeing someone like Mitchel win it is great - he is a great bike rider and he is going to do big things," he said.

Stonewood Homes put up $500 for the first finisher and $500 for the fastest time which Thomson said helped attract a quality field.

