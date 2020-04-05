Arrest after police pursuit in outskirts of Invercargill

A person is arrested by police in Kennington, on the outskirts of Invercargill, after a police pursuit.

A person has been arrested in the outskirts of Invercargill after poilce say the person was speeding on State Highway One and then failed to stop for police when signalled to at about 8.40am on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said a pursuit was initiated and the person came to a stop on Second St in Kennington, where they were arrested.

