Emergency Management Southland: 'Don't hesitate to ask for help'

Emergency Management Southland is expecting people who have never required help before to need just that during the lockdown, and the message is clear: Don't hesitate to ask.

Emergency Management Southland duty controller Simon Mapp said although the number of inquiries to the 0800 number, email address, and website, have been low to date, he expected it would increase as time goes by during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Many people had themselves well set up for the initial couple of weeks but we expect pressures will mount as time goes by. Calls so far have included people needing assistance with groceries, appliance repairs and prescriptions," Mapp said.

Due to the type of emergency, Mapp said it would affect people who may never have found themselves in the position of needing to ask for help before.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 cases rise in the south

* Southland man locked down in Latin America's Covid-19 hotspot

* 'Thank God for farmers' being the economy's backbone, says economist

"It's important that these people make use of the assistance that is available and don't hesitate to contact [Emergency Management Southland]."

"We want to keep people safe and if that means vulnerable people are calling us to access help with getting groceries, then we really want them to do that rather than taking the risk of going themselves."

They are working closely with community organisations, including food banks and volunteer services, Mapp said.

He added they had already seen a lot of great community initiatives to help out those who needed it.

It included coloured pieces of paper in windows to indicate if people need assistance, and individuals and organisations checking in on Southland's most vulnerable.

"It's important that our whole community pulls together to support each other, which is what Southland always does. It's just a little more complicated and takes more thought at this time as we observe the rules of physical distancing and no-contact deliveries."

Anybody who needed urgent support with essential household goods or services should contact Emergency Management Southland by ringing 0800 890 127 or emailing covid19@cdssouthland.nz