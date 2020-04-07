Coronavirus: Patient in critical condition in hospital

One Covid-19 positive patient has been admitted to Southland Hospital.

﻿One person with coronavirus in the Southern district is in a critical condition in hospital.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday four people were in Intensive Care Units in New Zealand.

Twelve people are in hospital and one - the Southern based person - is in critical condition.

There are 54 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand in the past 24 hours - 32 confirmed, 22 probable. The new total combined cases in New Zealand is 1160.

In total, 42,826 tests have been carried out to date.

The daughter of the woman in Southland Hospital believes her mum contracted the virus through community transmission.

"The authorities, nor my family, have any idea where she got it, but it seems likely it was the supermarket," she says.

"Community transmission is happening silently," she wrote in a plea on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Facebook page on Sunday.

The daughter says she and her family are focusing all their energy on her mum at the moment.

In a separate case, 13 Southland Hospital staff and two patients have been forced to self-isolate after a man failed to disclose coronavirus symptoms until after his surgery.

The man was admitted to hospital and only told staff about his symptoms after the surgery had been performed and he'd shared a room with two other patients.

He has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Breakdown of the number of cases in the southern region: As at Monday, April 6.

Total 176, 1 probable

Queenstown Lakes 68

Southland 9

Gore District 2

Invercargill 35

Waitaki 1

Central Otago 5

Dunedin 42* (1 probable)

Clutha 5