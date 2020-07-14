Club Stalwarts: Blues flanker Daniel Townson just keeps trucking

Daniel Townson speaks of his time with Blues rugby club in Southland.

Southland club rugby is built on loyalty, commitment, and good old fashion hard work. Stuff is shining a spotlight on some key people through the ''Club Stalwarts'' series. This week we caught up with long-serving Blues player Daniel Townson.

Blues flanker Daniel Townson says he gets thrown a similar question quite often these. That question being, when is he going to retire?

The 37-year-old’s response is a simple one; ‘’what else am I going to do on a Saturday?’’.

Since 2002 Townson has lined up for Blues in Southland’s premier club rugby competition.

Although his involvement with the south Invercargill club was born well before that.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Blues players from left, Sam Winsloe, and Daniel Townson in the changing room before the game against Eastern-Northern Barbarians in Invercargill on Saturday.

He played his junior rugby for the club from age five, before then heading off to play for Southland Boys' High School.

Even then he couldn’t keep away from his beloved club as he helped coach junior sides.

It was a simple decision when he left Southland Boys’; he would return to play at Blues.

He helped the club to Galbraith Shield titles in 2003 and 2005, and last year was part of the team which broke a 14-year Galbraith Shield drought.

Townson admitted the 2019 title was a sweat one.

“Probably last year’s one was quite good because there’s a few boys that stayed around during the tough times and finally got to feel what a Galbraith Shield win was like.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Blues players, from left, Saia Taufa, Ben Soper, Sam Winsloe, and Daniel Townson before the game against the Eastern-Northern Barbarians on Saturday.

Townson’s value at the Blues Rugby Club extends well beyond his never give in attitude on the field. For the past seven or so years, Townson has also been part of the club’s committee.

“I’m really confident in the way the club is heading, we’ve got a strong committee, there is a lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes to keep the club running.

“They are all passionate about it. There’s just a really good feeling in the club right now, so we’ll keep on trucking on,’’ Townson said.

Townson plans to also keep trucking on the field.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Blues player Daniel Townson during the warm-up before the Southland premier club rugby game against the Eastern-Northern Barbarians.

In 2016, he became the fourth Blues player to join the 200-game club since they started to calculate the records from 1995.

Outside the likes of Star’s Mark McHugh and Woodlands’ Jason Rutledge there are not many other players still running around in Southland premier club competition from when Townson made his premier debut against Waikaka in 2002.

“What keeps me coming back? Just the camaraderie, playing with your mates and then you have a beer after the game together. You get out there and enjoy it.

“I’ll just keep going as long as I can keep going for.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Blues player Daniel Townson, centre, during the Southland premier club rugby game against the Eastern-Northern Barbarians on Saturday.

Townson’s Blues team has plenty to do get their 2020 campaign track as a host of injuries has put them in a difficult position.

Blues have won just one game from five outings to date this season and sit at the bottom of the six team competition.

The challenge doesn’t get any easier as they eye competition frontrunners Woodlands at Blues on Saturday.

In other premier games on Saturday, the Barbarians will host Star at Gore, while Marist will take on Pirates-Old Boys in Invercargill.