Firey crash as car rolls and burns in Invercargill on Saturday night

The scene of a crash on Saturday night on Oteramika Rd, Invercargill.

A person was seriously injured after their car rolled and caught fire near Invercargill on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Oteramika Rd, Seaward Bush, between Sunrise Dr and McKellar Rd, about 10.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said no-one was trapped but fuel was running into drains.

Firefighters from Invercargill and Kingswell stations were on scene for about 75 minutes while they extinguished the well-ablaze car.

There was one car involved and the driver was standing by the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

A St John spokesman said the patient was taken to Southland Hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said a council grit truck was called to the scene.

Police were not investigating and there was no indication of what caused the crash, the police spokeswoman said.

The Southern District Heath Board could not provide further details for privacy reasons.

An Invercargill City Council spokesperson said an assessment by a contractor revealed full gritting of the entire road was not required, however grit was applied on a small oil spill and a couple of isolated patches of the road.

They also installed ice signs and speed restriction signage as a precaution, the spokesperson said.

The contractor returned to the site the following morning to reassess the site and was satisfied it was safe.