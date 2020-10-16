Southland District Council sharing the load with proposed changes to rates

Southland District councillors will consider changes to council’s rates structure next week.

The Southland District Council is considering a shift away from targeted rates to its general rate to share the load across the district.

A report by finance development co-ordinator Nicole Taylor outlines some proposed changes, including how community boards will be funded, as well as cemeteries, bins and storm water.

In June, the council approved a rates rise of 2.31 per cent for the 2020/21 financial year, a figure lower than earlier suggested. Two-thirds of council’s revenue comes from its 151 rates, some of which are fixed and some based on land value.

Full council will consider Taylor’s report at a meeting on Wednesday, a day after the finance and assurance committee casts its eye over the proposed changes.

In the report, Taylor says all community boards could be funded across all properties in the district through the general rate rather than as part of a local rate targeted to individual community board areas.

That would mean $17 per property compared to the current policy where properties pay between $11 and $53, depending on their rating area, Taylor says.

After the 2019 local body elections, council’s 27 community development area subcommittees became nine community boards.

However, there would be new targeted community board rates to fund things like footpaths, local parks, playgrounds and streetscapes, Taylor says.

Funding for council’s 15 cemeteries would also change to be funded through the general rate rather than a local rate per community board area.

Taylor says this would equal $5 per household, rather than households paying between $0 and $96 depending on their rating area.

Residents were likely to travel to cemeteries in different parts of the district to pay respects to family and friends rather than just the cemeteries in their local area, she says.

Paying for litter bins could also become part of the general rate, meaning $17 per household rather than a ratepayer shelling out between $0 to $121 depending on their rating area.

Storm water could be paid for by a targeted rate of $46 per serviced property and $12 per rural unserviced property.

Council currently collects a district-wide targeted rate for waste management, which funds transfer stations, green waste sites and recycling drop-offs.

That district-wide targeted rate would be removed and funded by the general rate, Taylor says.

Changes to funding on Stewart Island/Rakiura are also proposed, with a shift to be less reliant on fees and charges, and to again possibly take more from the general rate.

Taylor says changes would address inconsistencies in the current rating approach, but the policy is about how the council intends to spread the cost of services across the district, and across the different groups of ratepayers, not how much is collected or spent.

If council endorses the draft policy, it would go out for a month-long public consultation until December 4.