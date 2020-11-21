February flood efforts were the biggest aerial evacuation in NZ

Images supplied by Margaret Lu in February, who was evacuated by helicopter from the Lake Mackenzie Hut on the Routeburn Track.

As rain poured for days in Fiordland, New Zealand’s largest aerial evacuation of people took place.

While plenty has been written about the devastation of the floods, what isn't well-known is the evacuation of 500 people from Fiordland, and another 200 from the roads in eastern Southland, was monumental.

Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay outlined the record in the annual report to be presented on Monday.

In early February, about 1100mm of rain dumped down onto Fiordland, and State Highway 94 leading into Milford became impassable.

In the report, McKay says: “We carried out the largest aerial evacuation in New Zealand, around 500 people from Fiordland and another 200 from the roads in Eastern Southland”.

Supplied Floodwaters at the Milford Sound Visitor Terminal in February.

About 420 people were suck in Milford, and trampers were stranded as 75 Department of Conservation tracks were closed.

McKay was on leave Friday, and could not be contacted.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland was in a state of emergency because of the floods. Pictured the sand bags placed at the end of Salford St, Gore, where the river flow was starting to breach the stopbank.

Emergency Management Southland chairman Neville Cook said the evacuation of Milford was based on plans for if an alpine fault earthquake similarly cut off the area.

Cook had previously been a police officer and said the February floods reminded him of the aftermath of Cyclone Bowler, near Gisborne, in 1988.

High Country Helicopters Images of the Mataura township in February.

When asked to compare the size of the 2020 evacuation to other instances, a National Emergency Management Agency spokesman said the agency did not have records detailing historic aerial evacuations.

On occasion helicopters were not so much used for evacuations as for dropping in supplies to stranded people, the spokesman said.

The 2015 Manawatu-Whanganui floods was an example.

A State of Emergency was declared in Milford Sound during the flooding, and stranded tourists were forced to hunker down.

Trampers rescued from the Routeburn Track said they were “beyond grateful” to be rescued.

At the time, tramper Margaret Lu said heavy rain had caused the closure of walking tracks in the area, and left them stranded on the Routeburn Track.

"We thought it would be bad, but we didn't realise it would be that bad."

About 195 trampers were trapped in huts throughout the area.

About 70 people were stranded at the Lake Mackenzie Hut, which normally accommodates 48 people.