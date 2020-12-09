Two farming businesses fined for polluting creek near Te Anau

Fiordland businesses have been fined in the Invercargill District Court.

Two farming businesses have been fined after effluent-contaminated storm water got into a polluted creek and a river near Te Anau.

Scott Farming 2012​​ and Waiau Terraces were each ordered to pay $9750 by Judge Brian Dwyer in the Environment Court at Invercargill on Tuesday.

Both companies were charged with discharging a contaminant in August 2019.

Tim Mackenzie​ represented the companies and said they were caught out when a storm came.

Directors of both companies were in court, and Judge Dwyer said they had planted 1.5kms of plants and put up thousands of dollars of fencing since.

The companies had common directors and fining one would be taking from the pocket of the other, Judge Dwyer said.

The sentences were discounted for the parties having no previous convictions, remorse and pleading guilty.

It was not straight effluent which got into a creek and the Waiau River, but a mixture of soil, runoff and effluent, the judge said.

Environment Southland lawyer Tim McGuigan​, said the creek was already contaminated.

Judge Dwyer said this instance was not as serious as others that came before the court.

However, the judge said he had to take into account the cumulative effect of such discharge.

The regional council inspected the site after concerns were raised by members of the public, Judge Dwyer said.