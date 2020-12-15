Public opinion split on council airport funding

Public opinion on how to fund the Te Anau Manapouri Airport is split. (File photo)

Some label a council airport as a rates burden and others say it is vital for emergencies and tourism.

However, the majority of Southland district ratepayers who submitted feedback on a draft rates review do not want everyone to foot the bill for the Te Anau Manapouri Airport.

More than half of public submitters, 55 per cent, say the airport should not be partly funded by the district-wide general rate, which everyone pays.

The remaining 45 per cent say everyone in the Southland district should fork out.

All properties in Fiordland pay a targeted rate, which was cut this year from $128 to $67.69, in response to the financial impacts of Covid-19 on affordability of rates.

Airport usage fees and charges also go into the pot.

Those revenue streams would remain and it was suggested a portion be funded by the district-wide general rate as well.

The council was seeking feedback on its draft revenue and financing policy, and rating review. Committee members will receive public submissions on Tuesday.

If 30 per cent of the airport were to be funded this way, it could cost $2.50 per property.

In a report, council finance development co-ordinator NicoleTaylor said that while the airport delivered most benefit to Fiordland, there was a benefit to the whole of Southland with flow-on economic benefits.

Nine public submitters were for the proposal and 11 against.

The Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board neighbours the Fiordland board and chairwoman Margaret Thomas said there was no evidence to believe the asset brought a district benefit.

“Money continuing to be pumped into the airport might not eventuate into having a future benefit for the Fiordland community, let alone the rest of the district,” Thomas said.

In her submission, Rosie Hoskin did not support district-wide funding, saying it would share the load “but no-one can pretend it is to benefit those living miles away”.

Wallace Takatimu Community Board chair Andre Bekhuis said the board supported a user-pays approach and did not support the proposal.

However, there were backers for the policy.

In his submission, John Greaney said the burden of the airport should not solely be on the Fiordland Community Board.

The airport was essential to civil defence and needed to be developed to its fullest potential, Greaney said.

Brian McCandles said it provided little or no benefit, locally or district-wide, so all ratepayers should bear 100 per cent of its costs.

“This would highlight the tax burden that the airport represents to the wider community and might serve to accelerate its early disposal as a wasted asset,” McCandles said.

Mat Darling and Glenda Pyne gave their tentative support, where economic upside could be found for wider Southland.

At the end of the past financial year, council still owed more than $1.5m on the airport loan.

A planned resealing in the 2021/22 financial year has a budgeted cost of $325,576 and the airport reserve had $210,647.