Invercargill landlord rented leaky Bluff office space to family of four

An Invercargill landlord who rented a leaky office space to a family of four has been ordered to pay more than $11,000.

Murray Baird’s company, Strathvale Investments, was ordered to repay $8510 in rent and $2500 damages to Raeanna​ Estherrose​ deThierry​ by Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Shelley Munro earlier in 2020.

The unlawful residential premises was at the front of a large commercial property on Lee St, Bluff.

Baird stated that he had purchased the building in about 2015 and the upstairs flat had been lived in.

De Thierry had been living in the “flat” for 10 months, when she was told to vacate by the local council in February, Munro says in the decision.

The council notice stated the building was classified as an office, was dangerous as it was not designed for accommodation and in the ordinary course of events death or injury was likely to persons in the building.

It was all one large building. The front of the property had two flats, one upstairs one downstairs.

De Thierry had three children.

The two oldest children had to move out and live with their grandmother as there was a “significant leak” in the second bedroom and the “flat” was too small for them, Munro says.

After the council notice, de Thierry moved out immediately to live with her mother. She then spent time with her children bed-hopping around friends until she found somewhere to live.

Because of the Covid-19 lock down this was not possible until after restrictions were lifted, Munro says.

That caused an enormous amount of stress for this family, Munro says.

The Residential Tenancies Act allows the Tribunal to award exemplary damages for failing to comply with all requirements in respect of buildings, health and safety.

Council evidence outlined a clear breach and Munro awarded damages.

The tribunal hearing was in Invercargill on July 6, 2020.