Council not keen on climate change 'virtue signals', chairman says

Environment Southland councillor Robert Guyton said the council was out of step with the Government’s position on climate change. [File photo]

Calls to declare a climate change emergency have been knocked back a second time by Environment Southland.

Cr Robert Guyton said the council was out-of-step and behind central government’s position on climate change.

However, chairman Nicol Horrell has defended the council's position, saying it is not out of step and its climate change action plan showed this.

Guyton’s question that he put to the council on Wednesday was met with a subdued response from the councillors and the chief executive before a short discussion began.

READ MORE:

* Will Environment Southland declare a climate change emergency this time?

* Environment Southland releases draft climate change action plan

* Hamilton City Council votes for climate urgency rather than emergency



He had asked: “In light of the Government’s declaration of a climate change emergency, will this council, which now finds itself out-of-step with, and behind central government’s position on climate change, upgrade its present approach to match that of many other councils around New Zealand and that of central government”.

Horrell said the use of LiDAR (Laser Imaging, Detection and Ranging), used to measure land changes and flood protection upgrades at Invercargill and Mataura showed it was acting on climate change, he said.

“We are leaders not followers,” Horrell said.

Everything the Government did would have a climate change angle, he said.

During the meeting, Cr Peter McDonald said the council gave Southland a commitment of urgency last year when it decided not to declare an emergency.

Cr Lyndal Ludlow said the council somehow needed to find a way to thread a climate change lens into everything it did.

Councillors needed to act in the tune “more of a quick-step than a foxtrot”, Ludlow said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a climate change emergency earlier this month, joining 32 other countries to do so.

Since May 2019, Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, Nelson City Council, Dunedin City Council and Auckland Council have all made the emergency declaration.

Supplied Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell.

After the meeting, Horrell said “it’s time for action. It’s not time for making virtue signals without action”.

Speaking after Wednesday’s meeting, Guyton said all councillors supported stepping up to face climate change, which was a “significant change”.

Guyton did not intend to again ask councillors to declare an emergency, instead he would ask for “far more action from the council”.

He first called for the council to declare a climate change emergency last year.